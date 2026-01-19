PAF's fighter jets arrive in Saudi Arabia for multinational air combat exercise

PAF contingent arrives in Saudi Arabia for multinational air combat exercise. — Screengrab X/@DGPR_PAF

PAF contingent arrives in Saudi Arabia for Air Combat Exercise: ISPR.

Saudi, US, UK, others take part in ‘Spears of Victory-2026’: ISPR.

PAF pilots to engage in drills using advanced F-16 Block-52s: ISPR.



A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent, including F-16 Block-52 fighter aircraft and a dedicated air and ground crew, has arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia to take part in the multinational aerial combat exercise titled 'Spears of Victory-2026,' the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military's media wing, the exercise is witnessing the participation of fighter jets and combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Italy, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

"It [exercise] offers a robust platform to enhance interoperability, operational synergy, mutual understanding and capacity building among participating Air Forces, particularly in large force employment, night composite air operations, integrated ISR, and operations in advanced electronic warfare environments," the statement read.

Through participation in this multinational forum, the military's media wing said that PAF seeks to enhance interoperability with partner air forces and validate its operational preparedness in a contested, technology-driven battlespace.

"For this international deployment, PAF fighter aircraft undertook a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, demonstrating the long-range operational reach and expeditionary capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force," the ISPR statement read.

During the conduct of the exercise, PAF pilots flying advanced F-16 Block-52 aircraft equipped with modern avionics and beyond visual range capabilities will be pitched against aircrew of participating Air Forces operating a wide array of sophisticated combat aircraft.

"Participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent in Exercise Spears of Victory-2026 not only reflects PAF’s firm commitment to regional and international military cooperation, but also underscores its professional excellence and proven capability to operate effectively in diverse and demanding operational environments alongside leading contemporary air forces," the statement concluded.