Who was Martin Luther King Jr? why Americans celebrate his day

Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist leader and civil rights activist from Atlanta, Georgia in the 1950s and 1960s.

He became a national figure after spearheading the African American struggle for equality. He was the central figure in the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 which challenged the racial segregation in American public transport.

MLK day is celebrated on the third Monday of January each year to honour his life, legacy and struggle against racial discrimination in American society.

According to media reports, King Jr’s activism was inspired by Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered one of the pioneers of non-violent resistance against state brutality and injustices.

King was able to get the voting rights for Black Americans through peaceful protests, marches and civil disobedience. His historic “I Have a Dream” speech at the 1963 March on Washington called for equal opportunities, justice and racial harmony.

King’s efforts led to the landmark legislations, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In recognition of his efforts, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Despite such recognition, King remained a controversial figure throughout his life and faced threats, arrests and government surveillance. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 39.

MLK day is one of the 11 official U.S. holidays, with federal offices, banks, and schools closed.