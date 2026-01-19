Sindh CM announces Rs10m compensation for deceased families, vows to rebuild Gul Plaza

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses media after meeting on Gul Plaza fire on January 19, 2026. — Facebook/Bilawal House

Aid distribution among victims' families to begin tomorrow: CM Shah

CM says focus on correcting mistakes, preventing future incidents.

Rescue workers recover 26 bodies from site of fire.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced a compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of those who died in the Karachi Gul Plaza inferno and pledged that destroyed building will be rebuilt.



Addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other officials on Monday, CM Murad said that the Gul Plaza fire was “major incident”, and indicated that the entire building might need to be demolished due to the extent of the damage.

Firefighters and rescue teams are attempting to enter the building from three separate points, but the fire has not yet been fully extinguished, he added.

CM Murad while announcing the monetary compensation for the victims’ families, said that the aid distribution will begin tomorrow.

He emphasised that the focus now is on correcting mistakes and preventing future incidents. An inquiry into the incident will be conducted under the supervision of the Karachi commissioner. The investigation, he said, will not target any individual, though action will be taken if evidence of sabotage is found.



The CM also stressed the need to improve emergency access and fire safety standards. “In such incidents, every expert must be allowed to do their job without obstruction,” he said. He further confirmed that steps would be taken to compensate shopkeepers who suffered losses in the fire.

Reflecting on accountability, the chief minister said, “We all need to reflect on our own responsibilities. I am accountable to the people.”

The inquiry committee will determine the causes of the fire and highlight any lapses. Murad also left open the possibility of forming a judicial commission if needed, emphasising that the main goal is to prevent such tragedies in the future.

CM vows rehabilitation of all victims

Ahead of the presser, CM Murad chaired a meeting attended by provincial ministers, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and other officials to receive briefing on the Gul Plaza fire incident.

Speaking at the huddle, the CM said a committee will advise on providing affected traders with shops immediately so they can restart their businesses and vowed to ensure that the reconstruction not only restores the building but also supports affected traders and families in resuming their businesses and rebuilding their lives.

"I want to take all necessary steps for the rehabilitation of all victims of Gul Plaza," he said.

The blaze in the multi-storey building, which began late on Saturday, raged for more than 24 hours before being fully extinguished, with cooling operations continuing at the site, according to Karachi commissioner.

The fire left parts of the building collapsed, with thick smoke hampering rescue operations.

At least 15 bodies have been recovered, five of them beyond identification, while the number of missing has risen to 73, according to the help desk established by the Sindh government. The building houses more than 1,200 shops, affecting as many traders. Briefings to the CM indicated that fatalities could reach as many as 50-60.

CM Murad noted the tragedy had left many families affected and traders unemployed. He announced immediate compensation for the families of firefighters who died while combating the blaze, pointing out that one of the victims came from a family with a history of firefighting.

He also confirmed that a fact-finding committee would investigate the cause of the fire and directed the chief secretary to notify the committee.

CM Murad said a committee has been established to recommend compensation and rehabilitation measures, with work to be carried out in consultation with traders. The committee will also guide compensation for the families of those who lost their lives, including firefighters, one of whom came from a family of firefighters.

“Traders have suggested that their businesses be restarted immediately, and we will work on that,” he said, emphasising that long-term fire safety and preventive measures would also be planned and implemented.



CM Murad instructed officials to start clearing the debris immediately and highlighted the need for a forensic investigation to determine the fire’s cause. The chief secretary has been directed to formally notify the fact-finding committee.

He confirmed that all traders’ representatives agreed that businesses should be restored immediately, and the committee will decide how to implement their suggestions to resume livelihoods

CM Murad also revealed that both President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto have been in constant contact, urging immediate restoration of traders’ businesses. He added that the PPP leadership wants urgent action for the affected traders.

He concluded by promising that a comprehensive long-term fire-fighting and safety plan will be prepared and implemented to prevent future tragedies.

Meanwhile, Mayor Murtaza Wahab informed the meeting that the Karachi Water Board supplied 431,000 gallons of water to fight the fire. Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene within six minutes of the first call, and rescue operations involved 50-60 firefighters, supported by 16 fire tenders and bulldozers.

Firefighters said that smoke accumulation due to the building’s lack of ventilation slowed rescue efforts. Rescuers had to cut windows and demolish walls to reach trapped individuals.

Moreover, Adviser for rehabilitation Gyan Chand briefed the meeting on the steps taken for recovery, while Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah assured that the rehabilitation work will be carried out in consultation with traders.