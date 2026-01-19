Controversial tweets case: Imaan Mazari, husband Hadi Chattha get one-day protective bail

Rights activist Imaan Mazari pictured with her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha. — X@AsadAToor

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan hears plea filed by Mazari, Chathha.

Lawyer Kamran Murtaza apprises IHC of Mazari's ill health.

Judge Afzal Majoka orders couple to appear before court tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted one-day protective bail to lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, in the controversial tweets case.

The court also barred the authorities from arresting the lawyer couple in the said case.

The development came as IHC's Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard a plea filed by Mazari and Chathha.

During the hearing, the couple's counsel Kamran Murtaza apprised the court that the couple's bail was cancelled twice and an arrest order issued.

"[Imaan] Mazari is a woman and her health is not well," added Murtaza.

Mazari and Chattha are booked in a case registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under Sections 9, 10, 11 and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 and were subsequently indicted on October 30.

The first information report (FIR) alleges that the couple attempted to incite divisions on linguistic grounds through social media posts.



Last month, Mazari and Chattha filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), expressing distrust in Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka and seeking transfer of the controversial tweets case to another court.

The plea argued that transparency requirements were not being met in the trial, therefore, the case should be transferred to another court.

The IHC's decision is to be taken against the backdrop of the district and sessions court of Additional Sessions Judge Majoka's decision, whereby he revoked the bail of both accused and ordered their arrest and production before the court on January 15.

The court also terminated their right to cross-examination after Mazari and Chattha both failed to appear before the court.

Separately today, Additional Sessions Judge Majoka conducted a hearing of the controversial tweets case and directed the lawyer couple to appear before his court within one hour after their appearance before the IHC tomorrow.

"You have taken undue advantage, no concession," remarked the judge.

