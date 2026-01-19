Footage emerges capturing chaos inside Gul Plaza following initial fire

This collage of photos shows people running for safety after a fire broke out in Karachi's Gul Plaza on January 17, 2026. — Instagram/geonewsdottv

Video footage has emerged showing initial moments after a fire broke out on Saturday at Karachi's Gul Plaza, claiming the lives of dozens.

The footage shows thick smoke and distressed individuals running for safety, while a man can be heard urging others to evacuate immediately.

The footage captures a voice telling people to abandon their belongings and evacuate, saying conditions upstairs were dire because of the blaze.

It remains unclear how many people attempting to flee managed to escape, as the fire — which started on the mezzanine floor — rapidly spread to the ground and first floors, leaving at least 26 people dead by late afternoon, with more than 70 still missing.

The fire, which started late on Saturday at the multi-storey shopping centre, burned for around 33 hours, hampering rescue efforts in the densely packed area.

Firefighters said the lack of ventilation in the building, which housed more than 1,200 shops, caused thick smoke to fill the mall and slowed efforts to reach people trapped inside.

Officials said that the firefighting operation faced difficulties due to narrow entrances and pathways.

The inferno also left parts of the building collapsed, with rescuers making way into the building by cutting windows and demolishing walls with hammers.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah indicated that the entire building might need to be demolished due to the extent of the damage.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other officials, he announced a compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of those who died in the inferno and pledged that the gutted building will be rebuilt.

CM Shah, while announcing the monetary compensation for the victims’ families, said that the aid distribution will begin tomorrow.