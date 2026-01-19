When will Shaban begin in Pakistan?

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

The holy month of Shaban will begin from January 21 (Wednesday) after moon for the eighth month of the Islamic calendar was not sighted on Monday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced.

Accordingly, Shab-e-Barat will fall on February 3 (Shaban 14).



The committee’s meeting, presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Kohsar block in Islamabad.

Whereas the other members of the committee attended the meetings of zonal committees in their respective areas.

Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, holds religious significance, particularly as it precedes the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement has marked an important milestone for the Muslims as they prepare for upcoming religious observances.