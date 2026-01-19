Senate passes bill proposing up to seven years' jail for witchcraft, sorcery

Fortune teller burns a broom during a magical "Sanziene" ceremony in Bucharest, Romania. — Reuters/File

Amendment adds new Section 297A to PPC law.

Bill provides for up to Rs1m fine for those convicted.

Bill also targets acts disguised as spiritual healing.



The Senate on Monday approved a bill amending the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to introduce punishments of up to seven years in prison and fines up to Rs1 million for offences related to witchcraft and sorcery.

A new Section 297A will be inserted into the PPC, specifically dealing with acts of magic, sorcery and their promotion, read the bill passed by the upper house.

The legislation states that any person found involved in magic or its publicity may face imprisonment ranging from six months to seven years.

Those who practice, advertise or provide services for black magic, sorcery, witchcraft, or such acts in the disguise of spiritual healing or counselling will be punished under the new section, it added.

In addition to jail terms, the bill provides for fines up to Rs1 million for those convicted of the offence.

However, the section "does not extend to the spiritual counselling provided under a licence issued by the Competent Authority", read the content of the bill.

During the session, the Senate also approved a number of legislative bills spanning health, education and civil administration.

The upper house passed the Mental Health Amendment Bill, presented by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz, alongside the Pakistan Nursing Council Amendment Bill and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill, both moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Shahadat Awan.

The Senate also approved a bill relating to the federal curriculum and textbooks, as well as the Civil Servants Amendment Bill.