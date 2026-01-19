Gul Plaza owner 'violated' approved building plan

Rescue workers search for survivors, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, January 19, 2026. —Reuters

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Monday said the owner of Karachi’s Gul Plaza had violated the approved building blueprint.

The SBCA’s statement came two days after a devastating third‑degree fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city’s business district.

The death toll in the deadly fire has surged to 26 so far, with scores still missing as search operations continue. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further.

The fire broke out late Saturday at the sprawling, multi-storey shopping centre, home to over 1,200 shops, and raged for more than 24 hours.

In a statement, the SBCA spokesperson said that the plaza’s owner constructed 179 shops in violation of the approved plan.

According to the sanctioned blueprint, only 1,021 shops were permitted, but the owner built 1200 shops, read the statement.

Additional floors were added to the building in 1998, while shops were constructed in the parking area, and the rooftop was converted into a parking area, read the statement.

The SBCA spokesperson said that the building was originally approved for three floors, including a basement, adding that the additional floor was regularised in 2003.

Shops were also constructed in corridors and exit routes by violating the approved plan, it added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, earlier today, announced a compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of those who died in the Gul Plaza inferno and pledged that the destroyed building will be rebuilt.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other officials on Monday, CM Shah said that the Gul Plaza fire was a “major incident”, and indicated that the entire building might need to be demolished due to the extent of the damage.

CM Shah, while announcing the monetary compensation for the victims’ families, said that the aid distribution will begin tomorrow.