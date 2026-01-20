Probe launched to identify those responsible for Gul Plaza fire: Wahab

Rescue workers use heavy machinery to remove rubble, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, Pakistan, January 19, 2026. — Reuters

Firefighting completed, though flames continue to reignite: Mayor.

Says rescue teams accessing building from three entry points.

Says 18 fatalities identified so far with 65 people missing.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has said that a comprehensive inquiry has been launched into the devastating blaze which broke out late on Saturday at Gul Plaza, one of the city’s main commercial centres, and has so far claimed at least 26 lives.

Speaking on the Geo News current affairs programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath" on Monday, he shed light on measures following the catastrophic fire at Gul Plaza, confirming that firefighting operations have been completed while rescue efforts continue at the commercial building.

Wahab detailed the ongoing situation at the inferno site, explaining that flames continue to reignite during the cooling process. "The firefighting operation has been completed, but fire flares up during the cooling process," he said, describing the challenges facing personnel of the emergency services.

Rescue teams are currently accessing the building from three separate entry points as they search for survivors and victims.

Wahab confirmed that authorities have received reports of 65 people missing, while 18 bodies have been identified thus far.

The Sindh government has announced compensation of Rs10 million for each family that has lost a loved one in the tragedy. "The families of the deceased will receive one crore rupees per person," Wahab stated.

Inquiry to be instituted

An official inquiry will be launched under the supervision of the Karachi Commissioner, Wahab confirmed, adding that the probe will determine those responsible for the tragedy.

Meantime, a separate committee has been established to assess the financial losses suffered by traders and recommend appropriate compensation to the provincial government, he highlighted.

The committee includes representatives from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, the Karachi Commissioner, and Wahab himself, he detailed.

"The committee will recommend to the government what appropriate compensation should be provided to the affected traders," he explained.

The government is also considering providing immediate alternative premises for the affected traders on an urgent basis, according to Wahab.

Building irregularities revealed

Wahab disclosed significant irregularities in the plaza's construction history, noting that the building plan was approved in 1998, but numerous violations occurred during construction.

The administration at the time regularised 1,021 shops, yet it has now emerged that Gul Plaza housed 1,200 shops, he said.

Defending recent safety drives by the present administration, the mayor revealed that following a previous fire incident on the Rashid Minhas Road, his administration had conducted fire safety audits across Karachi. "We conducted fire audits of more than 600 buildings in the metropolis and submitted reports," he said.

However, Wahab remarked that enforcement efforts have faced resistance. "When we take action, accusations are levelled against us," he said, hinting at the challenges faced by authorities attempting to implement safety regulations.

The committee led by the Commissioner will investigate the incident and identify those responsible for the lapses that led to this tragedy.

As rescue operations continue, the full scale of the disaster remains unclear, with dozens still unaccounted for in one of Karachi's deadliest building fires in recent years.