 
Geo News

PM Shehbaz departs for Switzerland to attend WEF 2026 in Davos

Pakistan to present stance on peace, development at Davos forum, says Foreign Office

By
Web Desk
|

January 20, 2026

PM Shehbaz waves hand before departing for Switzerland to attend Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at an airbase in Rawalpindi on January 20, 2026. — X@PTVNewsOfficial
PM Shehbaz waves hand before departing for Switzerland to attend Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at an airbase in Rawalpindi on January 20, 2026. — X@PTVNewsOfficial
  • DPM Ishaq Dar, senior officials to accompany PM at WEF: FO.
  • Says PM to join IGWEL session on dialogue in a "divided world".
  • Adds PM to chair Pakistan-focused high-level business roundtable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Switzerland on Tuesday, where he will lead a high-level delegation to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) set to be held in Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 22, 2026.

PM Shehbaz is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and other officials.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the prime minister is scheduled to hold multiple substantive engagements, including participation in the WEF’s Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) session titled “Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World.”

"The prime minister will also host/chair a Pakistan-specific high-level business roundtable with different corporate leaders," the FO said.

It added that PM Shehbaz will interact with several world leaders, including business executives, on the sidelines.

According to the statement, the premier will articulate Pakistan's perspective on global and regional peace and development, while highlighting the government's vision and achievements in the areas of economy, trade, and investment.

"The WEF annual meeting brings together political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives. It deliberates on contemporary geopolitical, economic, social and environmental issues."

Probe launched to identify those responsible for Gul Plaza fire: Wahab
Probe launched to identify those responsible for Gul Plaza fire: Wahab
Rising smoke, locked exits: How Karachi mall inferno trapped victims
Rising smoke, locked exits: How Karachi mall inferno trapped victims
Gul Plaza fire: Rescuers try to access upper floors as missing number jumps to 81 video
Gul Plaza fire: Rescuers try to access upper floors as missing number jumps to 81
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact expansion to be decided jointly, says Khawaja Asif
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact expansion to be decided jointly, says Khawaja Asif
Gul Plaza owner 'violated' approved building plan
Gul Plaza owner 'violated' approved building plan
Senate passes bill proposing up to seven years' jail for witchcraft, sorcery
Senate passes bill proposing up to seven years' jail for witchcraft, sorcery
When will Shaban begin in Pakistan?
When will Shaban begin in Pakistan?
Judicial probe sought into Gul Plaza tragedy amid uproar in Sindh Assembly, Senate video
Judicial probe sought into Gul Plaza tragedy amid uproar in Sindh Assembly, Senate