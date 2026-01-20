 
Geo News

Kim Jong Un fires vice premier, replaces top military officials over ‘assassination concerns'

Yang is also an alternate member of the party’s leadership council

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 20, 2026

Kim Jong Un fires vice premier, replaces top military officials over ‘assassination concerns
Kim Jong Un fires vice premier, replaces top military officials over ‘assassination concerns'

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has fired the Vice Premier Yang Sung-ho, declaring him “incompetent” in a rare public rebuke of officials.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim fired the vice premier “on the spot” and also criticised other party members at the inauguration ceremony of the first stage of a modernisation project at the Ryongsong Machine Complex.

During his visit to the complex on Monday, Kim also lashed out at officials tasked with economic policy and condemned them for delaying the key modernisation projects.

Kim said, “Owing to the rude, irresponsible and incompetent economic guidance of officials, the first-stage modernisation project of the Ryongsong Machine Complex encountered difficulties.”

He said that appointing Yang, who is unfit to be trusted with heavy duties, was a rare mistake in the government’s official appointment process.

Kim drew an interesting analogy, stating that a goat cannot pull a cart, it must be an ox.

This rare development comes amid the North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party is set to hold its Ninth Party Congress to set major policy goals for the country.

Yang previously served as a machinery industry minister and was recently promoted to vice premier in charge of the machinery sector.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Yang is also an alternate member of the party’s leadership council. 

Previously, it was revealed that North Korea had also replaced the top military officials responsible for guarding Kim over assasination concerns.

Northern lights expected in unusual locations due to severe solar storm
Northern lights expected in unusual locations due to severe solar storm
Japan delays restart of world's largest nuclear plant over safety glitch
Japan delays restart of world's largest nuclear plant over safety glitch
Historic 60-year snowstorm buries Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
Historic 60-year snowstorm buries Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
What is Blue Monday? Truth about ‘most depressing day of year'
What is Blue Monday? Truth about ‘most depressing day of year'
Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'