IHC restores Imaan Mazari, husband's bail in controversial tweets case

Rights activist Imaan Mazari pictured with her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha. — X@FaizQureshiUK

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored the bail of lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, in the controversial tweets case.

IHC's Justice Muhammad Azam Khan also restored their right of defence and suspended the order given by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on January 15, citing the accused's failure to appear before the court.

The decision came as Mazari and Chattha appeared before the high court in relation to a plea filed challenging the trial court's order whereby their bail and the right to cross-examine witnesses were cancelled.

During the hearing, the couple's counsel Kamran Murtaza requested the court to grant them one week to complete the cross-examination of the witnesses.

However, Justice Khan said that one week is too much and directed the lawyer that his clients must complete the cross-examination in three days.

"Proceed the trial peacefully, there should be no disruption," the judge remarked.

Mazari and Chattha are booked in a case registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under Sections 9, 10, 11 and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 and were subsequently indicted on October 30.

The first information report (FIR) alleges that the couple attempted to incite divisions on linguistic grounds through social media posts.

Last month, Mazari and Chattha filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), expressing distrust in Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka and seeking the transfer of the controversial tweets case to another court.

On Monday, the IHC granted one-day protective bail to Mazari and Chattha, whereas Judge Majoka had ordered the couple to appear before his court today (Tuesday).