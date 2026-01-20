Missing persons issue in Balochistan 'resolved permanently': CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti addressing provincial cabinet meeting in Quetta on Islamabad on March 18, 2025. — CM House

Some people "played politics on missing persons for votes": CM.

Law enforcers have legal framework to investigate suspects.

Suspect's family will be allowed to meet during interrogations.



Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that the missing persons issue in the province was "resolved" on a permanent basis.

CM Bugti made the remarks on his X account after chairing the provincial cabinet meeting. He said that various people only "played politics on the issue of missing persons, blamed the state, and tried to get votes."

"The issue of missing persons in Balochistan has been resolved on a permanent basis. Various people only played politics on the issue of missing persons, blamed the state, and tried to get votes. We have resolved it for the first time," he posted.

"The law enforcement agencies have a legal framework to investigate suspects. Now the state can not be blamed for the missing persons."

According to a statement issued by a Balochistan government spokesperson, suspects will be interrogated at interrogation centers under the supervision of an authorised police officer.

"Family members of suspects will be allowed to meet them," the spokesperson added.

New divisions

Meanwhile, the Balochistan cabinet has approved the creation of two new divisions, Pishin and Koh-e-Suleiman, as part of efforts to improve administrative efficiency in the province, according to the official statement.

Ziarat will administratively fall under Loralai under the changes.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a Municipal Committee Karbala in Pishin district, and finalised an evaluation policy for law officers.

In a move aimed at protecting children, the cabinet decided that no child under 16 years of age will be subjected to forced labor.

The provincial cabinet also approved a policy to verify educational documents of contract teachers, assigning the chief minister’s inspection team the responsibility of verifying degrees.

The chief minister directed that FIRs will be registered against fake degree holders, with the verification process beginning in Nasirabad and Dera Bugti.