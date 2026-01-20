PTI-backed Allama Raja Nasir Abbas notified as Senate opposition leader

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. — X@AllamaRajaNasir/File

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday notified Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief and PTI-backed Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas as the opposition leader in the upper house of parliament.

“In pursuance of sub-rule (3) of Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, the chairman Senate has been pleased to declare Senator Raja Nasir Abbas as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The development came a week after Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai was appointed leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The post has been lying vacant since August last year, when the then-opposition leader in the upper house of the parliament, Shibli Faraz, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his conviction in cases related to riots on May 9, 2023.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.