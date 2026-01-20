Ruling alliance calls for empowered LB system after deadly Gul Plaza inferno

(From left to right) MQM-P MNA Farooq Sattar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and PPP MNA Syeda Shehla Raza addressing National Assembly session on January 20, 2026. — Facebook/NationalAssemblyOfPakistan

Asif terms 18th Amend "hoax," says powers shifted to provinces only.

Karachi gave 65% revenue to Centre for 75 years: Sattar.

Shehla says Sindh only province with functioning local bodies.



The deadly inferno at Karachi's Gul Plaza, which claimed at least 27 lives with 81 people are reportedly missing, echoed in the National Assembly as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan lawmakers called for an empowered local government system to prevent such incidents.

Addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, the defence minister said that the lack of fire-extinguishing systems demands the need for every province to have a mechanism where people can address issues at the local level.

Asif said there was a consensus that an effective local government system should be adopted, but due to "political wrangling," the constitutional amendment was withdrawn.

"The 18th Amendment has proven to be a hoax as all powers have been transferred to the provincial government," the minister added.

"The incident has raised an alarm. It is time to take action. There should be meaningful amendments to the constitution to implement a uniform curriculum and an empowered local government system throughout the country.”

The defence minister said that "dictators" had introduced empowered local bodies in the country, but civilian governments tried to avoid devolving power to the grassroots level.

"They (civilian governments) often come up with lame excuses to defer local body elections," he added.

MQM-P MNA Farooq Sattar called for the Gul Plaza incident to be declared a national tragedy. "Karachi has been giving 65% of [country's] revenue for 75 years," remarked Sattar.

Questioning the government about the place of Karachi in its priorities, the lawmaker called for an investigation committee to be formed and the operationalisation of the Department of Civil Defence.

"Karachi should be given priority in national policies," stressed the MQM-P leader.

Terming the empowered local bodies essential for each city of the country, Sattar said that his party had proposed an amendment to Article 140 but the same was not incorporated.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Syeda Shehla Raza said that it was not "appropriate" time to "drag" the 18th Amendment, saying that Sindh is the only province where the local government system is working.

She said that it was not necessary for the province's chief minister and ministers to reach the incident site immediately. "The most important thing is for the rescue [teams] to arrive there," said Raza.

"40 people were killed in a New Zealand fire; it is a fire, such things happen," she added.

Acknowledging the traffic issue, the PPP leader admitted poor management and revealed that 24 out of the total 26 gates of Gul Plaza were in fact closed.

The lawmaker further questioned as to why the blaze continued to rage despite the attempts to douse it by using water.

Expanding on the building's history, Raza said that the Gul Plaza was built in 1980 with 180 shops in its basement and 405 shops on the ground floor.

In 1998, she added, the decision was made to establish shops in the parking area as well as the corridor.