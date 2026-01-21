 
Spain train crash: Driver killed, 37 injured near Barcelona

Barcelona commuter network was suspended following the incident

Geo News Digital Desk
January 21, 2026

A train crash in Barcelona, Spain, resulted in the death of its driver while 37 others were injured on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The incident occurred just days after a high-speed train collision in Southern Spain on Sunday.

According to local officials, a Rodalies commuter train derailed and crashed in Gelida, Catalonia, prompting the suspension of Barcelona commuter network, leaving around 400,000 commuters without train services on Wednesday.

A 35-member emergency crew responded to the scene and safely evacuated all the passengers from the train.

Officials said that out of 37 injured individuals, five were in critical condition, six were in serious but stable condition and 26 had minor injuries, adding that they have been transferred to nearby hospitals, including Broggi, Vila France, Moises and Bellvitge.

In a separate incident, another train running between Blanes and Macanet-Massanes was “struck by a rock dislodged by the storm” and derailed in Barcelona on Tuesday, marking the third such incident in just three-days.

Officials stated that safety checks were being carried out and hoped to ensure the restoration of service as soon as possible.

The high-speed train collision on Sunday, described as one of the worst rail accidents in Spanish history, resulted in 42 deaths.

