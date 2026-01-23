Karachi shivers as temperature plunges to 7.4°C after rain

A beautiful winter scene as light drizzle refreshes the city, further extending the cold wave and adding to its urban charm, Karachi, January 22, 2026. — APP

KARACHI: The port city remained in the grip of extreme cold on Thursday night, with temperatures plunging to as low as 7.4 degrees Celsius following a brief spell of rain that hit the metropolis earlier in the day.

The minimum temperature of 7.4°C was recorded in Bin Qasim, followed by 8.5°C in Mauripur, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data showed.

As per PMD, Karachi's overall minimum temperature stood at 10.5°C, with the cold being felt as 4°C, while the maximum is likely to remain up to 22°C.

The Met Office said humidity stood at 36% and forecast the weather is likely to remain dry over the next 24 hours, with cold nights expected to persist.

Meanwhile, the mercury fell to 11.5°C at Sharea Faisal, while Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Jinnah Terminal both recorded 10.5°C.

Table showing temperature readings of various locations. — PMD

Cold conditions were harsher in Balochistan, where Quetta recorded -9°C, with the cold being felt as -14°C, while Chaman recorded -6°C, with the cold being felt as -12°C.

The cold spell follows weather officials’ assessment on Thursday that Karachi’s minimum temperature could fall between 7°C and 9°C as a westerly weather system continues to affect Sindh, bringing rain, strong winds and a further increase in cold intensity from Friday to Sunday.

According to weather officials, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta and Badin may receive light to moderate rainfall during the period, with dusty and gusty winds, thunder and lightning also expected.

Several areas of Karachi received winter rain earlier on Thursday under the influence of the same system, leaving the weather cool and misty.

The rain, accompanied by strong winds, first hit Surjani Town, Musharraf Colony and Hub, before spreading to North Karachi, II Chundrigar Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Ahsanabad, Dalmia, Scheme 33, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and the Buffer Zone, while drizzling was reported in PECHS.

Meteorological experts said Karachi is expected to turn colder following the showers, while the PMD has forecast rain with strong winds in Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta and Hyderabad and surrounding areas, with thundershowers and dusty winds expected to persist, intensifying chilly conditions through Sunday.