Pakistani scholar earns PhD in nanosciences from NTNU, Norway

Dr Muhammad Ibrahim poses with university officials at the panel discussion for thesis defence. — Geo.tv

Pakistani scholar Muhammad Ibrahim has been awarded a PhD in nanosciences by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) after successfully defending his doctoral thesis in Trondheim.



Dr Ibrahim’s research, titled Silicon-Based Materials for Additive Manufacturing, focuses on the advanced applications of nanomaterials and their potential use in modern industry and medicine. His work introduces new approaches to integrating nanotechnology into practical and scalable solutions.

The thesis was examined by an international panel of experts, who praised the depth of his experimental work and highlighted the practical implications of his findings. The successful defence marks a significant milestone in Dr Ibrahim’s academic career and contributes to ongoing global research in nanotechnology.

Speaking after the defence, Dr Ibrahim said it was an honour to complete his academic journey at a prestigious institution such as NTNU. He added that he hopes to use his knowledge to promote innovation and contribute to technological development that can benefit both Pakistan and the global scientific community.

The achievement adds to the growing number of Pakistani researchers gaining recognition in high-tech fields abroad. Dr Ibrahim plans to continue his work in research and development, with a focus on the scalable integration of nanoscience solutions.

He dedicated his success to the prayers and tireless support of his parents, calling the achievement a matter of pride for Pakistan.