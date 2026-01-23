National Assembly's YouTube channel disappears as proceedings go off-air

National Assembly during a session in Islamabad. — APP/File

The National Assembly’s official YouTube channel has disappeared, and parliamentary proceedings have not been broadcast on the popular video platform for the past few days.

Proceedings of the lower house of parliament were previously streamed live on the channel, but sessions have not appeared on the official YouTube link recently.

The proceedings have also not been shown on state television for the past few days.

Opposition members have claimed that the government wants to black out National Assembly proceedings.

However, NA officials claimed the YouTube channel is down due to a technical fault.

Screengrab showing the official National Assembly channel on YouTube is not available, January 23, 2026. — Geo.tv

The development comes as a joint session of parliament was summoned today (Friday) by President Asif Ali Zardari, which passed three bills that had been returned by the president without signature, according to a statement by the Presidency.

The joint sitting later passed three bills, which included the National Commission for Human Rights Amendment Bill, 2025; the Daanish Schools Authority Bill, 2025; and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2025.

President Zardari had returned the bills last month despite their passage by the Senate and the National Assembly.