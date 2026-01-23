Tirah families face heavy snowfall, freezing cold during evacuation

Families evacuate homes along snow-covered roads amid heavy snowfall and freezing cold in Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, January 23, 2026. — Reporter

Two children dead after vehicle falls into gorge during evacuation.

Pakistan Army engaged in relief operations for evacuating families.

KP CM directs additional machinery to keep Tirah roads open, safe.



Families fleeing their homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah Valley were stranded on snow-covered roads on Friday as the province was gripped by heavy snow and freezing cold.

The evacuation from Tirah's Maidan area began on January 9 ahead of a planned operation, expected to conclude within two months, with the rehabilitation and return process scheduled to begin on April 5.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the Miraban-Tirah Valley Road was blocked after heavy snowfall.

PDMA also reported road closures across KP, including Kaghan-Naran, Battal, and Lowari Tunnel routes, causing traffic disruption and stranding locals and tourists.

Further, roads in Buner, Swat, Chitral, Lower Dir, and Kolai-Palas districts have been affected by snow accumulation, while efforts continue to clear the routes using heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, a Rescue 1122 emergency officer said that teams, including 103 personnel from Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, and Khyber districts, were involved in ongoing rescue operations in Tirah.

Over 25 vehicles carrying 65 people stranded in snow have been rescued so far, with the operation’s scope continually expanding, the official added.

Severe cold also led to multiple cases of hypothermia, particularly among children in Tirah, an official at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) said.

At least 20 children have been shifted to HMC, showing symptoms such as shivering, fatigue, and low body temperature due to extreme cold.

Speaking to Geo News, HMC's Dr Mohammad Mushtaq said that in some cases, children find it hard to breathe if they suffer from hypothermia.

"Providing warm environments helps normalise body temperature and prevent further complications," he added.

Special Assistant to KP CM (SACM) on Information, Shafi Jan, said that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was personally supervising relief activities in Tirah.

The KP CM paid a visit to a private medical complex in Peshawar to inquire about the health of members of a Tirah family injured in a fatal accident.

At least two children were killed and three others injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge while evacuating the valley.

CM Afridi assured that the injured would receive the best possible medical facilities and full support.

He also directed authorities to deploy additional machinery and personnel to keep Tirah roads open for the safe movement of residents.

The Pakistan Army also remained actively engaged in relief operations for families evacuating Tirah.

Army personnel rescued 20 stranded residents and moved them to secure locations during such an operation.

At the Tirah Administrative Complex, 200 beds were prepared to accommodate evacuees, while food, warm shelter, and other basic facilities were being continuously provided to the evacuating families.

Severe snowfall and landslides in the valley also prompted the KP health department to establish an emergency ward at the HMC to manage medical and rescue operations.

The health department also constituted a Rapid Response Committee in Peshawar to oversee emergency medical services and distribution of medicines, while hospitals in Tirah have been instructed to maintain high alert and complete emergency arrangements.