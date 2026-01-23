Three dead after suicide blast targets peace committee leader's home in DI Khan

A representational image of a police tape wrapped on a tree at a crime scene. — AFP/File

Three people lost their lives after a suicide blast ripped through a wedding at a peace committee leader’s residence in Dera Ismail Khan, police said on Friday night.

The blast, which injured seven others, occurred near Qureshi Mor at the residence of Aman Committee head Noor Alam Mehsud, the law enforcers said.

According to police, the explosion took place while the marriage event was underway, resulting in multiple people sustaining injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Five have been transported to the DHQ Trauma Centre.

Police officials said the nature of the blast is being determined. However, initial investigations suggest that the explosion appears to be a suicide attack. The miscreants also resorted to firing after bombing.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.