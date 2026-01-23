 
Geo News

Three dead after suicide blast targets peace committee leader's home in DI Khan

Police say seven others sustain injuries; miscreants also resorted to firing after suicide attack

By
Web Desk
|

January 23, 2026

A representational image of a police tape wrapped on a tree at a crime scene. — AFP/File
A representational image of a police tape wrapped on a tree at a crime scene. — AFP/File

Three people lost their lives after a suicide blast ripped through a wedding at a peace committee leader’s residence in Dera Ismail Khan, police said on Friday night.

The blast, which injured seven others, occurred near Qureshi Mor at the residence of Aman Committee head Noor Alam Mehsud, the law enforcers said.

According to police, the explosion took place while the marriage event was underway, resulting in multiple people sustaining injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Five have been transported to the DHQ Trauma Centre.

Police officials said the nature of the blast is being determined. However, initial investigations suggest that the explosion appears to be a suicide attack. The miscreants also resorted to firing after bombing.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Have Pakistani cricketers fallen prey to multimillion-rupee fraud? video
Have Pakistani cricketers fallen prey to multimillion-rupee fraud?
National Assembly's YouTube channel disappears as proceedings go off-air
National Assembly's YouTube channel disappears as proceedings go off-air
Pakistani scholar earns PhD in nanosciences from NTNU, Norway
Pakistani scholar earns PhD in nanosciences from NTNU, Norway
Imaan Mazari, husband Hadi Ali Chattha arrested in Islamabad video
Imaan Mazari, husband Hadi Ali Chattha arrested in Islamabad
Sindh governor seeks judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza inferno as search operation enters 7th day video
Sindh governor seeks judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza inferno as search operation enters 7th day
Karachi shivers as temperature plunges to 7.4°C after rain video
Karachi shivers as temperature plunges to 7.4°C after rain
Karachi's minimum temperature expected to dip to 7-9°C after rain video
Karachi's minimum temperature expected to dip to 7-9°C after rain
Technical committee recommends demolishig blaze-hit Gul Plaza once search ends video
Technical committee recommends demolishig blaze-hit Gul Plaza once search ends