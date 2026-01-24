Eight killed in roadside accident near Hyderabad

The representational image shows an ambulance speeding towards a destination. — Geo News/Screengrab/

At least eight people were killed and two others injured in a roadside accident on the Mehran Highway near Hyderabad, said police on Saturday.

The accident took place when a car collided with a truck, leaving eight people killed. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro, the deceased include five children and a woman. Their identities have not yet been released.

The police officer said the truck driver has been taken into custody and is being questioned by investigators. Police are working to determine how the accident happened after registering a case.

Road accidents are common on major highways in the province that are often linked to over-speeding and reckless driving.

Road accidents remain a persistent problem across Pakistan, with poor road conditions, vehicle maintenance issues, and driver negligence cited as common contributing factors.