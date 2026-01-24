'How is my favourite Field Marshal', President Trump asks PM Shehbaz

(From left to right) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, US President Donald Trump and Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani gesture at the Board of Peace meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. — Reuters

Global TV showed both leaders gesturing during ceremony.

PM Shehbaz praises Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza.

Premier lauds Trump's role in ending Pakistan-India conflict.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that during his recent interaction with Donald Trump at Davos, the US president asked him, “How is my favourite Field Marshal?”

The premier said that he responded by pointing towards Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who was seated in the front row among the guests. Television channels worldwide showed PM Shehbaz and President Trump pointing towards the field marshal during the signing ceremony of the members of the Board of Peace.

Talking to The News, the prime minister shared details of his recent brief interaction with President Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying that he highly appreciated President Trump for initiating a Board of Peace for Gaza, calling it an important step towards restoring peace in the war-torn region.

“I told President Trump that if he succeeds in ensuring peace, dignity and basic rights for the Palestinian people, and if Gaza is successfully reconstructed, history would remember this initiative as his great legacy,” the prime minister said.

During the interaction, the prime minister recalled with great admiration and deep gratitude for Trump’s powerful role in bringing an end to the Pakistan-India conflict.

“Mr President, history would remember you as a great leader who saved millions of lives in the region through timely and effective intervention.” Sharing the interesting moment from the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that President Trump himself asked about Pakistan’s army chief. The prime minister described the short meeting as cordial and constructive.

Originally published in The News