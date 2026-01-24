 
Geo News

Karachiites quiver as mercury drops to chilling 6.2°C — lowest this winter

PMD says minimum average temperature recorded at 3.5°C lower than normal

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah
|

January 24, 2026

Labourers gather around a fire to warm themselves during a cold winter morning in Karachi on January 7, 2026. — Online
  • Overall minimum average temperature in Karachi recorded at 8.5°C.
  • PMD says mercury figure is 3.5°C lower than usual temperature.
  • Gulistan e Jauhar records 8.7°C; Sharea Faisal reports 9.5°C.

The winter season has made a rather unexpected comeback in Karachi with temperatures dropping significantly in the metropolis after a brief spell of rain on Thursday.

The mercury, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), was recorded as low as 6.2 degrees Celsius at city's Jinnah Terminal — lowest this winter.

Noting that the overall minimum average temperature was recorded at 8.5°C, the Met Office said that it was 3.5°C lower than the usual temperature.

At Bin Qasim, the temperature was recorded at 8.6°C, whereas in Gulistan e Jauhar it was 8.7°C, whereas Sharea Faisal and Mauripur recorded mercury at 9.5°C.

The metropolis experienced brief winter rain in various parts on Thursday, giving the city a cool, misty embrace.

The rain, accompanied by strong winds, began under the influence of an existing westerly system near the port city.

Areas including Surjani Town, Musharraf Colony and Hub were the first ones to receive the downpour.

Showers were also reported in North Karachi, II Chundrigar Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Surjani, Malir, Ahsanabad, Dalmia, Scheme 33, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone with drizzling in PECHS.

The showers have since then been followed by a noticably cold spell in the city, with the "feels like" temperature plunging to as low as 4°C on Friday.

