Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman remembered on 34th death anniversary

Jang/Geo founder's services remain a beacon of light for Pakistani journalism continues to teach future generations

By
Web Desk
|

January 25, 2026

Journalist and founder of Jang/Geo group Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman. — The News/File
Journalist and founder of the Jang/Geo group Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman is being remembered today on his 34th death anniversary.

Mir Khalil holds a distinct place in Pakistani journalism, not merely as a brilliant name in the field, but also as someone who didn't limit journalism to a news outlet, but in fact elevated it as a national responsibility.

An active member of Pakistan's independence movement, Mir Khalil made truth, honesty and principles his hallmark.

Giving a new direction to Urdu journalism, Jang's founder made the publication the voice of the people, resulting in global recognition.

Apart from a timely adaptation to the modern journalistic requirements, and promoted balanced, reasoned and fact-based journalism.

During his tenure, Jang emerged not only as a newspaper but also as a school of thought.

Mir Khalil's services and ideas are still a beacon of light for Pakistani journalism.

The legacy left behind by him will continue to teach future generations about truth and responsible journalism.

