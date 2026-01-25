Sindh issues update on winter school timings

A still image of school children. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The School Education and Literacy Department on Sunday extended the reduced school timings — following which education institutions were ordered to begin classes at 9am — across Sindh until February 4 as the ongoing cold wave continues to grip the province.

The Sindh Education Department on January 10 had announced revised school timings, ordering all public and private schools to open at 9am while keeping closing hours unchanged.

“In continuation of this department’s notification of even number dated 10th January 2026, the timing of all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, government of Sindh, shall continue till 4/2/2026,” read the notification.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the education department said the decision was taken due to the intensified cold weather across the province.

Acting on the directives of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the revised timings have been extended until February 4, the spokesperson added.

The education department had initially extended the revised school timings until January 26 amid a severe cold wave across the province.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that temperatures in Karachi could fall to single digits over the weekend.

The Met Office had said that the port city’s weather is likely to remain cold and dry with occasional winds.

Meanwhile, the PMD predicted more rain and snowfall across various parts of the country from Sunday to Tuesday.