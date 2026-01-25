 
Geo News

Sindh issues update on winter school timings

Decision made in view of intensifying cold wave, says Education Department spokesperson

By
Rana Javaid
|

January 25, 2026

A still image of school children. — AFP/File
A still image of school children. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The School Education and Literacy Department on Sunday extended the reduced school timings — following which education institutions were ordered to begin classes at 9am — across Sindh until February 4 as the ongoing cold wave continues to grip the province.

The Sindh Education Department on January 10 had announced revised school timings, ordering all public and private schools to open at 9am while keeping closing hours unchanged.

“In continuation of this department’s notification of even number dated 10th January 2026, the timing of all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, government of Sindh, shall continue till 4/2/2026,” read the notification.

Sindh issues update on winter school timings

In a statement, a spokesperson of the education department said the decision was taken due to the intensified cold weather across the province.

Acting on the directives of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the revised timings have been extended until February 4, the spokesperson added.

The education department had initially extended the revised school timings until January 26 amid a severe cold wave across the province. 

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that temperatures in Karachi could fall to single digits over the weekend.

The Met Office had said that the port city’s weather is likely to remain cold and dry with occasional winds.

Meanwhile, the PMD predicted more rain and snowfall across various parts of the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

CTD identifies suspected attacker behind Dera Ismail Khan suicide blast
CTD identifies suspected attacker behind Dera Ismail Khan suicide blast
Govt dismisses misleading claims regarding 'depopulation' of Tirah Valley video
Govt dismisses misleading claims regarding 'depopulation' of Tirah Valley
Trump expressed ‘good wishes' for Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz after Davos meeting
Trump expressed ‘good wishes' for Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz after Davos meeting
Pakistan Navy conducts medical evacuation of Sri Lankan national on high seas
Pakistan Navy conducts medical evacuation of Sri Lankan national on high seas
Sanaullah says Pakistan should stand with Bangladesh as PCB awaits 'final call' on T20 WC video
Sanaullah says Pakistan should stand with Bangladesh as PCB awaits 'final call' on T20 WC
No fire safety arrangements in 90% of buildings in Karachi's three districts: SBCA
No fire safety arrangements in 90% of buildings in Karachi's three districts: SBCA
Parliament passes bill criminalising 'second marriage, divorce threats' against wife video
Parliament passes bill criminalising 'second marriage, divorce threats' against wife
Attack on Adil Raja, Shahzad Akbar planned in a chat group: sources
Attack on Adil Raja, Shahzad Akbar planned in a chat group: sources