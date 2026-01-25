Death toll from Gul Plaza inferno rises to 73 as search operation nears completion

A view of the aftermath of a massive fire that broke out at the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, Pakistan, January 22, 2026. — Reuters

KARACHI: The death toll from the Gul Plaza fire in Karachi has risen to 73 as the search operation at the site nears completion, officials said on Sunday.

The port city's largest fire in more than a decade broke out on January 17 and quickly spread through the sprawling Gul Plaza shopping complex, famous for its 1,200 family-owned stores selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery and other goods.

While speaking to Geo News today, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khosa said that the search operation is almost complete and the fire-hit Gul Plaza will be sealed tomorrow.

“There were 82 missing individuals. If anyone is still looking for a relative, they can contact us,” Khosa said.

Providing updates on identification efforts, he said: “13 missing persons are yet to be matched because their families have not provided DNA samples. So far, DNA matching has been completed for 23 individuals. Among the 73 deceased, 23 have been identified.”

He urged people to avoid entering the damaged building. “People should avoid going inside the affected building. We have also marked the area.”

SSP City Arif Aziz also briefed the media on the investigation and ongoing statements and said, “After filing the case, we continue to take statements. We have obtained statements from the administration, security guards, and all relevant personnel.”

Fire department workers walk past the site, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi on January 20, 2026. — Reuters

“Once negligence and lapses come to light, all aspects will be revealed. We are investigating why doors were closed and why they were not opened after the fire broke out,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that at least 73 post-mortem examinations have been completed so far following the Gul Plaza tragedy.

In a statement, she said that the recovery of human remains from the building’s debris is still underway, adding that medical teams remain on standby at Civil Hospital Karachi around the clock.

“Our teams are present at Civil Hospital at all times,” she said, as rescue and identification efforts continue.

Tessori visits bereaved family

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited the family of victim Aftab and pledged to fund the education of all four of his children.

He called on authorities to provide direct support to the families of victims of the Gul Plaza tragedy, saying the government has a responsibility to help them.

Speaking to the media, he said: “It is the government’s duty to assist the next of kin. They should not be sent running around; counters should be set up to help them.”

The governor emphasised that while political discussions may take place, they should not come at the cost of justice for the victims. “If politics is to be done, we are ready, but first an answer must be given for the 88 bodies.”

“The Gul Plaza tragedy has shaken the hearts of people living in this city. We are not politicising what happened there, but who says we should remain silent?” he added.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Nabi Bux Police Station with provisions relating to negligence, carelessness, said the police.

The FIR, as per police officials, was registered against unidentified individuals and has been sealed after registration.

Confirming the FIR, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that there are concerns of sabotage or terrorism, but the matter is not clear, and anti-terror provisions will be added in the FIR if there's relevant evidence.

Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking the formation of a Gul Plaza tragedy inquiry commission by the federal government.

The party, part of the ruling coalition in the Centre, wants the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), National Engineering Services (Nespak) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to be included in the inquiry commission.

Urging immediate takeover of the investigation and the relief and rescue operation of the Gul Plaza incident by the federal government, the MQM-P chief called for the constitution of a "relief and rehabilitation fund" for the affectees — to provide financial assistance to the families and victims.