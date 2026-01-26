Super Bowl LX preview: Patriots, Seahawks stage epic rematch 11 years later

America’s most loved and watched game, the NFL Super Bowl LX, is approaching with its dazzling lineup of sports events, called the ‘Super Bowl week.’

The victory sprinkles are still falling for Denver and Seattle, the winners of their conference championships.

The Super Bowl LX matchup is now set: the AFC’s second-seeded New England Patriots against the NFC’s top-seeded Seattle Seahawks.

The two teams are now set for a showdown at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026.

The fun fact is that it will mark the first time in Super Bowl history that both the teams will be led by quarterbacks and coaches who are essentially new to their franchises.

It's a spectacular convergence of fresh faces on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Let’s break down what the odds are for the Patriots and Seahawks.

This time, Super Bowl LX features a rare quarterback showdown: both Drake Maye and Sam Darnold entered the season without a playoff, a scenario that has happened only twice in the past four decades.

Seattle is chasing its second Super Bowl title; it won the first one by blowing out Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Patriots’ Super Bowl blueprint explained

The Patriots, led by MVP front-runner Drake Maye and Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, are New England’s astonishing one-year turnaround, spotlighting elite leadership that could power them to a Super Bowl triumph.

The Patriots can clinch the victory because elite coaching and quarterback play are what define champions.

Drake Maye is an MVP, Mike Vrabel is Coach of the Year, and this transformed roster has the formula to finish the job.

The Seattle's Super Bowl blueprint explained

For Seattle, playing championship-level football has boosted a top defense in scoring and the eighth-most yards in the NFL.

Sam Darnold delivered a strong season, mostly connecting with NFL receiving leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks’ success is led by their defense, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL.

While Seattle excels overall, its defense is a true championship unit.

To win, the Seattle Seahawks must run on a Patriots front that was shaky until the playoffs. Doing so would provide them a real shot at a second Super Bowl title.

Where to watch Super Bowl LX?

Super Bowl LX will be played on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California.

The championship game will be broadcast by NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.