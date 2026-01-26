 
Weather update: Cold spell to persist in Karachi this week

Minimum temperature in the city may range between 10°C and 12°C

Uneeba Zameer Shah
January 26, 2026

A general view of a business area on a cold winter morning in Karachi, on November 14, 2024. — Reuters
KARACHI: The ongoing spell of chilly weather shows no signs of letting up, as Karachi braces for another week of cool temperatures, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.

The Met Office said the minimum temperature in the city may range between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum daytime temperature is likely to remain between 20°C and 22°C.

It added that dry and cool winds will continue, though their speed is expected to gradually decrease during the week. The weather is forecast to remain mostly clear, with partly cloudy conditions at times.

The Met Office said Karachi’s weather is expected to remain moderate during February, with some chill likely during the night.

The metropolis welcomed a fresh wave of chilly weather in the aftermath of rain last week, as mercury dropped to as low as 6°C in some areas, with the "feels like" temperature plunging to as low as 4°C on Friday.

As per meteorological experts, the current change of conditions has resulted from the cold winds and recent rain produced by a westerly system in the Arabian Sea.

