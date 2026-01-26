Gul Plaza to be sealed today as demolition operation begins

An aerial view shows the charred remains of a Gul Plaza shopping mall after a massive fire in Karachi on January 21, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Authorities will seal the landmark Gul Plaza shopping on Monday and begin demolition operations, officials said, as investigations into the deadly fire and structural damage continue.

The clearance and rescue operation — which has entered its 10th day — is currently underway before the building is sealed. Officials said search and rescue teams have completed their inspection of the plaza, while videos and other evidence collected from the site have been shared with senior authorities.

Sources revealed that doors at the basement’s entry and exit points were found locked, with initial investigations suggesting the fire first erupted in the building’s basement. They confirmed that the blaze broke out at around 10:15pm on January 17.

Authorities said the fire affected around 1,200 shops inside Gul Plaza, while a portion of the building also collapsed due to structural damage caused by the inferno.

Following the tragic incident, the process of sealing the building has already begun. Work is currently underway to install iron shuttering around the structure, while a technical team has reached the site to assess the building’s condition before demolition activities commence.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said the administration had received reports of a total of 81 missing persons after the incident. He added that the remains of 73 bodies have so far been recovered, of which 23 have been identified and handed over to their families. The identification process for the remaining victims is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, families have criticised the slow pace of the recovery operation, with more than 50 giving DNA samples in the hope of finding their missing relatives.

The Sindh government has announced that it will give Rs10 million to each family of the deceased. All 1,200 shopkeepers will also be compensated.

Fires are common in Karachi’s markets and factories, which are known for their poor infrastructure, but a blaze on such a scale is rare.