Gul Plaza secured, not sealed; victims' families allowed entry, says South DC

A police officer walks past a damaged building, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, Pakistan, January 22, 2026. — Reuters

Plaza cordoned off to restrict unauthorised access: South DC.

Javed Khosa says shopkeepers' goods remain inside plaza.

Families of two missing arrived from Peshawar: South DC.



KARACHI: District South Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khosa on Monday clarified that Gul Plaza has been secured and not sealed, as authorities restrict access to the building to ensure safety.

In a statement, he said that authorities have only cordoned off the building to prevent unrelated people from entering the building.

The deputy commissioner clarified that if any member of the affected family wishes to enter the premises, officials will escort them inside with full safety arrangements.

Khosa said that shopkeepers’ goods remained inside the plaza, adding that shopkeepers will also be taken inside with proper safety measures.

He further confirmed that the families of two missing persons had arrived in Karachi from Peshawar, who have been called to Civil Hospital for DNA sampling.

The port city's largest fire in more than a decade broke out on January 17 and quickly spread through the sprawling shopping complex, famous for its 1,200 family-owned stores selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery and other goods.

Officials have so far reported at least 73 deaths from the fire.

A first information report (FIR) was later registered at the Nabi Bux Police Station with provisions relating to negligence, carelessness.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that there were concerns of sabotage or terrorism, but the matter was not clear and anti-terror provisions would be added in the FIR if there was sufficient evidence.

'Compensation, rehabilitation'

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced plans to rebuild shops on the site within two years, saying the remaining part of Gul Plaza would be demolished.

Speaking on the Sindh Assembly floor, the chief minister assured that owners would be provided with the same number of shops after reconstruction.

"This is a very big tragedy. There is no price for a human life," the chief minister said, adding that families of those who lost their lives would receive Rs10 million each.

CM Murad added that a committee had been directed to assess losses and that the Sindh government would pay the damage.

"The Sindh government will give Rs500,000 immediately to every shopkeeper," he said, adding that lists of affected traders had been ordered to be compiled.

As a temporary arrangement to keep shopowners' business going, the chief minister said that 500 shops in one building and 350 in another had been arranged, with owners agreeing not to charge rent for a year.

He added that the provincial government would provide collateral for Gul Plaza shopkeepers to obtain loans of up to Rs10 million, with the government bearing the interest cost.