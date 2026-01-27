 
Geo News

President Zardari reaches Abu Dhabi on four-day official visit

Asif Ali Zardari will review all aspects of bilateral ties with UAE leadership during his visit

By
APP
|

January 27, 2026

President Asif Ali Zardari and First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari being received by the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Presidential Flight Terminal of Zayed International Airport on January 26, 2026. — PID
President Asif Ali Zardari and First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari being received by the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Presidential Flight Terminal of Zayed International Airport on January 26, 2026. — PID
  • UAE justice minister receives president at airport.
  • First lady and interior minister accompany president.
  • Talks will focus on trade, defence, security cooperation.

President Asif Ali Zardari has reached Abu Dhabi to on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The President was received by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Presidential Flight Terminal at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. Pakistani Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan was also present on the occasion.

President Zardari's visit will remain in the Gulf country till January 29.

During the visit, the president will review all aspects of bilateral relations with the leadership of the UAE. The meetings will discuss trade, economic partnership, defence, security and people-to-people contacts.

The president's visit is a manifestation of the brotherly relations and partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.

Roads around Karachi Press Club choked by protest over Imaan, Hadi conviction
Roads around Karachi Press Club choked by protest over Imaan, Hadi conviction
Punjab revokes permission to keep pet lions
Punjab revokes permission to keep pet lions
Pakistan, Myanmar vow stronger ties via sustained diplomatic engagement
Pakistan, Myanmar vow stronger ties via sustained diplomatic engagement
Gul Plaza to be sealed today as process operation begins
Gul Plaza to be sealed today as process operation begins
Weather update: Cold spell to persist in Karachi this week
Weather update: Cold spell to persist in Karachi this week
Pakistani citizen returns home after 25 years in Indian jail
Pakistani citizen returns home after 25 years in Indian jail
Balochistan witnesses snowfall, rains as another westen system enters province video
Balochistan witnesses snowfall, rains as another westen system enters province
Centre, KP trade blame over Tirah evacuation as CM Afridi says people were 'forced' video
Centre, KP trade blame over Tirah evacuation as CM Afridi says people were 'forced'