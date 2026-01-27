President Zardari reaches Abu Dhabi on four-day official visit

President Asif Ali Zardari and First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari being received by the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Presidential Flight Terminal of Zayed International Airport on January 26, 2026. — PID

President Asif Ali Zardari has reached Abu Dhabi to on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The President was received by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Presidential Flight Terminal at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. Pakistani Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan was also present on the occasion.

President Zardari's visit will remain in the Gulf country till January 29.

During the visit, the president will review all aspects of bilateral relations with the leadership of the UAE. The meetings will discuss trade, economic partnership, defence, security and people-to-people contacts.

The president's visit is a manifestation of the brotherly relations and partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.