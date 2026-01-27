Seven dead in head-on collision in Chagai

A representational image of a Rescue 1122 ambulance on the road. — Facebook@Merc1122/File

Mishap takes place in Balochistan's Yakmach in pre-dawn hours.

Two vehicles ram into each other on RCD Highway.

Deceased shifted to Dalbadin hospital, say police.

At least seven people have been killed and three others injured following a head-on collision between two vehicles in the Chagai district of Balochistan.

The accident took place near Yakmach area in Tuesday’s wee hours when the two double-cabins, travelling at high speed, collided on the Pakistan-Iran RCD Highway on Tuesday.

According to local police, the deceased include four women and two children, while three other passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Police sources said the collision was so severe that both vehicles were completely destroyed. Emergency services and police teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were initially moved to Yakmach following the initial proceeding. Later, they were transferred to the Prince Fahad Hospital in Dalbandin for post-mortem examinations and medical treatment of the injured.

The injured survivors received first aid at the Dalbandin facility before being referred to hospitals in Quetta for further medical care.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Excessive speed is believed to have been a contributing factor, though officials are examining whether other elements, such as road conditions or mechanical failure, played a role, according to police.

The remote stretch of the RCD Highway, which connects Pakistan with Iran through Balochistan's desert terrain, is known for high-speed travel and limited emergency response infrastructure.

Local authorities have repeatedly called for enhanced safety measures along the highway, including speed monitoring systems and improved medical facilities in the region.

The Chagai crash took place within two weeks of an accident in Gwadar that left at least ten people dead. Police said on January 17 that ten people were killed and 45 others injured when a passenger coach, carrying 50 passengers, overturned near Hud Goth in Gwadar.

According to police, the coach, en route from Karachi to Gwadar, lost control due to high speed and flipped over, resulting in multiple casualties.

Soon after the accident, the Pakistan army rescue team immediately reached the site and facilitated the transfer of the deceased and critically injured passengers to hospitals.

The bodies and injured individuals were transported via Pakistan Navy and rescue ambulances to PNS Darmanjah Naval Base.

Critically injured individuals were later airlifted to Karachi via Pakistan Navy ATR aircraft for further care.