MQM-P raises concern as security withdrawn from lawmakers, senior leaders

MQM-P 'calls emergency press conference' over security removal.

Federal ministers Khalid Maqbool, Mustafa Kamal lose security.

Security of Farooq Sattar, Anis Kaimkhani, Ali Khurshidi withdrawn.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed serious concerns after security was withdrawn from its key ministers, lawmakers, and leaders in the early hours of Tuesday.

Security has been abruptly withdrawn from leaders of the MQM-P, including federal ministers and members of the Sindh Assembly, triggering concern within the party, sources said.

The development follows sharp criticism by MQM-P ministers and MPAs against the Sindh government, particularly over the Gul Plaza tragedy.

Sources privy to the development told Geo News that the party leadership had issued strong statements against the provincial government following the deadly blaze at the shopping centre that claimed 73 lives with a search operation still in progress to find missing persons.

Security cover has been withdrawn from Federal Ministers Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, senior leaders Farooq Sattar, Anis Qaimkhani, as well as MQM-P's Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi.

The party sources described the development as alarming and decided to hold an emergency press conference to respond to the withdrawal of security and to outline the MQM-P's position on the matter.

Last week, the MQM-P, a key ally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government, demanded that Karachi be declared a federal territory under Articles 148 and 149 of the Constitution, calling it necessary "for the sake of Pakistan".

Expressing anger over the Gul Plaza fire, MQM-P leader and Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal criticised the Sindh government, saying Karachi cannot be left at its mercy.

Kamal questioned: "How many more accidents must we endure? How many more bodies must be recovered? How many more children will fall into open drains and die?"

He added: "This democratic terrorism in Sindh should end immediately", and called for the 18th Amendment to be abolished, claiming it has become a "cancer for the country".

The Sindh government, however, rejected the criticism, saying MQM-P was politicising the tragedy.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said: "Those who burnt the people alive for extortion are politicising the Gul Plaza fire."

Memon also criticised the timing of Kamal's remarks against the 18th Amendment, urging political debate to occur on the assembly floor instead of outside rhetoric, which he said would achieve nothing.