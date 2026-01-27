'Through storms and sacrifice': ISPR song pays homage to soldiers for unparalleled sense of duty

Pakistan Army soldiers pose in front of national flag at a snowy mountain top. — ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a song paying tribute to the forces for their great sacrifices for the defence of the motherland.

Titled "Through storms and sacrifice", the song sheds light on the arduous lengths that the soldiers go in their service, reflecting determination, courage and an unparalleled sense of duty.

From defending the country's borders in harsh conditions in valleys, mountain tops, facing severe weather conditions, the song's visuals specifically highlight the role played by the armed forces in natural disasters and calamities.

The video shows soldiers rising up to the occasion in every hour of need, and carrying out rescue and relief operations in difficult terrains to help those in need across various parts of the country.

"Pakistani Army has always proven that it meets the expectations of the nation on every front," said the military's media wing.

The song's release comes amid the Pakistan Army's rescue and relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah, where it is engaged in relief operations for families evacuating the area.

The northern regions of Pakistan are facing severe disruption as heavy snowfall continues to affect Murree, Tirah, Chilas, Quetta, and surrounding areas, with rescue and relief operations ongoing to assist stranded tourists and residents.