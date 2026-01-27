Gul Plaza search operation ends, authorities seal scorched building

An ambulance is parked in front of Gul Plaza as rescuers take part in search operation after deadly fire in Karachi on January 19, 2026. — Online

KARACHI: The search operation of the deadly Gul Plaza shopping centre fire has culminated after 10 days of arduous rescue and relief efforts, and the scorched shopping centre has been sealed, the district administration said on Tuesday.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has said that experts from Lahore Forensic Laboratory and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) will inspect the building, and that it may take more than a week to complete the structure's inspection.

Noting that the Gul Plaza building has already been declared dilapidated and unsafe, the district administration noted that the forensic team will work with experts on the causes of the fire in Gul Plaza.

The port city's largest fire in more than a decade broke out on January 17 and quickly spread through the sprawling shopping complex, famous for its 1,200 family-owned stores selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery and other goods.

Officials have so far reported at least 73 deaths from the fire, whereas 23 of the deceased have been identified via DNA sampling so far.

A first information report (FIR) was later registered at the Nabi Bux Police Station with provisions relating to negligence and carelessness.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that there were concerns of sabotage or terrorism, but the matter was not clear, and anti-terror provisions would be added in the FIR if there was sufficient evidence.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced plans to rebuild shops on the site within two years, saying the remaining part of Gul Plaza would be demolished.

Speaking on the Sindh Assembly floor, the chief minister assured that owners would be provided with the same number of shops after reconstruction.

"This is a very big tragedy. There is no price for a human life," the chief minister said, adding that families of those who lost their lives would receive Rs10 million each.

CM Murad added that a committee had been directed to assess losses and that the Sindh government would pay the damage.

"The Sindh government will give Rs500,000 immediately to every shopkeeper," he said, adding that lists of affected traders had been ordered to be compiled.

As a temporary arrangement to keep shopowners' business going, the chief minister said that 500 shops in one building and 350 in another had been arranged, with owners agreeing not to charge rent for a year.

He added that the provincial government would provide collateral for Gul Plaza shopkeepers to obtain loans of up to Rs10 million, with the government bearing the interest cost.