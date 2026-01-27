Westerly wave likely to persist in northern parts till tomorrow

Traffic police stop vehicles heading towards Murree on the Murree Expressway and GT Road due to heavy snowfall, to ensure public safety.— APP

The country continues to endure cold weather as a persistent westerly wave affects the upper regions, with northern areas experiencing a further drop in temperatures, accompanied by rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall over hills.

In a daily prediction, the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) said: “A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist in northern parts till tomorrow.”

The NWFC recorded the lowest temperatures: -7°C in Leh, Malam Jabba, Parachinar, and Gupis, followed by -6°C in Bagrote, Kalam, while -5°C in Astore and Rawalakot.

“More intermittent rain and thunderstorms are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,” said the weather forecast department, adding: “Heavy rain with moderate to heavy snowfall is also likely at isolated places.”

According to the weather advisory, “cloudy weather accompanied by more isolated rain-wind is likely in Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Punjab and Northern Balochistan. “

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

The advisory directed tourists to adopt extra caution and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period, as snowfall is expected in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli on 27th January.

The snowfall and rain may cause landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, said NWFC.

Meanwhile, the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP), in a post on X, advised commuters travelling on the Muree Expressway (N-75) during snowfall to exercise caution.

A series of videos shared by the NHMP on X shows machinery removing snow from the motorways.

Forecast for Karachi

Karachi is forecast to face cold and dry conditions over the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to drop into single digits on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said that the minimum temperature in the city today was recorded at 12°C, which is likely to dip to 9°C, while the humidity in the air is currently 47%.

Meanwhile, winds were blowing from the east in the city at a speed of 8 kilometres per hour.