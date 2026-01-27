 
Geo News

PTI voices concern over reports of Imran Khan's 'serious' eye ailment

PTI says infection "carries high risk of permanent damage to eyesight" if not treated promptly

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2026

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives to appear in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP
PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives to appear in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday voiced concern over reports that jailed party founder Imran Khan was suffering from an eye infection.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, the PTI chief said that he learned from the media about the former premier's eye infection.

"If true, it is worrying," Barrister Gohar said, emphasising the importance of family meetings.

The PTI had cited "credible media reports" that Khan had been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, resulting in a blockage in the retinal vein.

"According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight," read a post on the party’s official X account.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

