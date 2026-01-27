CM Maryam sets 30-day deadline for fire hydrants in Punjab commercial buildings

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addresses commissioners and deputy commissioners via video link on January 27, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

CM approves series of wide-ranging steps to prevent fire incidents.

Declares oxygen cylinders mandatory in commercial structures.

Directs regular checks of expiry dates of firefighting equipment.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday set a 30-day deadline for commercial and high-rise buildings to install fire hydrants, warning that strict action would follow in case of non-compliance.

The development came during a special meeting chaired by the chief minister, who addressed commissioners and deputy commissioners via video link.

During the huddle, CM Maryam approved a series of wide-ranging measures to prevent fire incidents across the province, directing strict enforcement of safety regulations in commercial and multi-storey buildings.

The meeting also approved the installation of 1157 water hydrants across nine divisions and the establishment of a new Fire Inspectorate Unit within Rescue 1122.

She also approved the use of modern high-expansion foam generators to control fires and ordered the installation of smoke detectors and CCTV cameras in large buildings.

The chief minister also declared first-aid facilities and oxygen cylinders mandatory in major commercial structures.

The Punjab CM also approved specialised training programmes for markets dealing in chemicals, cardboard, fabric and gas cylinders to improve preparedness against fire emergencies.

She further ordered that every multi-storey building must be equipped with water hydrants, while externally ventilated staircases were made mandatory to ensure safe emergency evacuation.

Expressing grief over the Gul Plaza tragedy in Karachi, CM Maryam said: “Punjab stands in solidarity with the Sindh government, the people of Karachi and the bereaved families, and is ready to extend all possible assistance.”

Referring to a recent fire incident in Lahore, the chief minister said around 300 people were present in a 25-storey hotel building at the time.

“We are thankful that a major tragedy was averted due to timely SOPs and response,” she added.

She instructed development authorities to ensure the enforcement of safety regulations during building construction and ordered that fire safety equipment must not only be installed but also remain functional.

The chief minister directed regular checks of expiry dates of firefighting equipment and fire alarms, and warned that dangling and unsafe electrical wiring posed serious fire and rain-related hazards.

She ordered province-wide inspection of gas cylinders and directed the sealing of companies manufacturing or selling substandard cylinders. Automatic sprinkler systems were made mandatory in all buildings.

Punjab CM further ordered the removal of encroachments blocking entry and exit points in congested markets, including Lahore’s Shah Alam Market, and directed that monthly mock fire drills be conducted in all districts.

She emphasised that fire safety measures should not remain cosmetic.

“Rescue 1122 is a critical institution. We will provide the required equipment, capacity-building and training resources,” she added.

She also directed that boilers and flammable materials should not be stored in basements of multi-storey buildings, stating that the loss of a worker due to negligence was unacceptable. “No worker being burned or killed can be tolerated,” CM Maryam added.