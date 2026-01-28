80-year-old man killed in another deadly Karachi fire

A fire tender can be seen during rescue works after a blaze broke out in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Jnauary 28, 2025. — Geo News

An 80-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out in a clinic located in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday, the fire and police officials confirmed.

According to police, the initial investigations revealed the fire started when the elderly man placed a lit cigarette on his mobile phone, which triggered the blaze. The deceased was identified as Usman, 80.

The fire was brought under control using a fire tender.

The incident comes amid ongoing debate over fire safety in the port city, following a deadly fire at Gul Plaza Shopping Mall that killed at least 73 people and left nine missing.

Karachi's largest fire in more than a decade broke out on January 17 and quickly spread through the sprawling shopping complex, famous for its 1,200 family-owned stores selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery, and other goods.

According to the fire brigade, upon receiving the information about Wednesday's incident, the fire brigade vehicle was immediately dispatched to the scene, and a fire tender was used to bring the blaze under control.

Despite the timely response, one person was found dead after being severely burned in the incident.

Officials said the clinic was situated on the ground floor of a residential building and was owned by the deceased’s son. Police added that Usman was residing in the flat located above the clinic at the time of the incident.