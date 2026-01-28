Novak Djokovic argues with umpire over warning at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic stuns Australian Open fans after a heated clash with the umpire and getting a time violation warning in the quarterfinal against Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic confronted chair umpire James Keothavong after being given a time-violation warning during his Australian Open quarterfinal.

The ten-time former Australian Open GOAT appears to have forgotten while digging around in his bag for a cap to wear in the sweltering heat, eating up the clock as Musetti awaited his serve.

The No. 4 seed gave back the early break to lose the first set to Musetti.

While walking to his chair at 4-5 down, the Serb asked the chair umpire why he didn’t get a “heads up” first.

The tennis GOAT appears to have been struggling to locate his hat, but the umpire had already called time with Musetti leading 4-3 with the break and serving to extend his lead.

After being handed over a time violation, Djokovic didn’t appear too happy with the decision.

As he walked to his bench on the next changeover, Djokovic asked the chair official the second time with a flurry of heated exchange of words:

“You couldn’t give me a heads-up before warning, no?'

"I was looking for my cap. You could have given me a heads-up, as a gentleman and someone who’s been in sport for a couple decades. Mid first set, first time I go over, and you give me a warning.”

Djokovic concluded while arguing, “I’m not saying it’s against the rules, because I went over, but you could have given me a heads up, right? You could have told me, ‘Hey Novak, you’re over.”

John McEnroe, an official commentator for Channel 9, took a dig at Djokovic, saying, “He’s just called a time violation on Djokovic.

He’s coming out and returning, come on. Does he know he’s won this 10 times? All they do is call the score and call the time warnings.”