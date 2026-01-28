Is OpenAI about to acquire Pinterest?

 
Rumours are intensifying that OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, may be preparing for a bit to acquire the visual discovery platform Pinterest.

According to the reports cited by The Information, OpenAI is considering Pinterest as a strategic asset to secure a vast new source of human-generated data.

The aim of the acquisition is to assess shopping trends and visual search.

By owning Pinterest, the company is set to fill the gap in its real-time user behaviour and trends due to the lack of its own social network or search engine, unlike rivals Google and Meta.

Pinterest is considered a web traffic powerhouse. According to Statista, in March 2024, only 1.3 billion visits were measured to the Pinterest website. This made it one of the most visited websites.

Worldwide visits to pinterest.com from October 2023 to March 2024
Worldwide visits to pinterest.com from October 2023 to March 2024

In the third quarter of 2023, Pinterest had 482 million monthly active users worldwide.

By taking over Pinterest, OpenAI will get industry-leading product recommendation algorithms and an enriched dataset of labelled images.

This will help the AI giant to create new advertising revenue streams and provide high-quality data to train its AI models.

Earlier, the company added ads to ChatGPT, which is a part of its aggressive search for new revenue streams. Despite being an industry leader, the operating losses for 2025 are estimated at $8 billion and are expected to grow further in 2026.

On the user end, OpenAI’s takeover would likely mean deeper AI integration into the platform’s search and pinning features.

In broader terms, the acquisition signals a persistent consolidation of the internet under major AI players, shifting how digital discovery and commerce functions.

OpenAI has not commented publicly on it, but the report remains speculative

