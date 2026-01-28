Musk's SpaceX considering IPO for June 2026 at $1.5 trillion valuation, surpassing Saudi Aramco

Elon Musk's aerospace tech firm SpaceX is reportedly considering an initial public offering (IPO) in mid-June 2026, with plans to raise up to $50 billion at a staggering valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion.

A recent report by the Financial Times noted that if successful, SpaceX's IPO would mark the largest in history in terms of deal size, surpassing Saudi Aramco's previous record.

The IPO that propelled Aramco to a $1.7 trillion market capitalisation is so far the only completed deal to exceed a $1 trillion valuation.

The report also outlined that SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen has been actively in talks with existing private investors since December 2025 to assess the feasibility of a mid-2026 public listing.

Although Musk has always been keen on keeping SpaceX a private entity, sources indicated that the company's skyrocketing valuation and the success of its Starlink satellite internet service have led him to incline towards going public.

For a convenient market debut, SpaceX is reportedly collaborating with four major Wall Street banks, as per Reuters.

The impending IPO comes at a time when global financial markets are gearing up for a wave of major U.S. listings, with other tech firms like Anthropic and OpenAI also moving in the same direction.