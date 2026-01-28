Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during Minneapolis town hall: Watch

United States Representative for Minnesota Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance from a syringe by an unnamed assailant during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis.

Omar was calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the resignation of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem amid growing unrest in Minneapolis over ICE operations.

The attack was captured live by C-SPAN. The video showed an enraged audience member rushing to the podium, saying, “You must resign,” and spraying something from the syringe onto the congresswoman.

The assailant, whose identity has not been revealed by officials, was immediately tackled to the ground by security officers. He was arrested on charges of third-degree assault.

Just seconds before the attack, Omar can be heard saying, “ICE cannot be reformed. It cannot be rehabilitated; we must abolish ICE for good. And DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment.”

Despite not knowing the chemical sprayed on her, the congresswoman told supporters that she was alright, adding, “We are Minnesota strong and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.”

Omar’s remarks came after two fatal shooting incidents involving ICE.

Taking to X later, Omar said, “I am ok. I am a survivor so this agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota is strong.”

Previously, she has been repeatedly criticised by President Trump over her Somali origins. Trump declared her to be the “worst congresswoman” in U.S. history.

Several political leaders rushed to condemn the attack on the political personality, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace.