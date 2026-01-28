 
Groom in trouble after late-night loud music, dancing at wedding

FIR says laws violated during late-night wedding function in Haveli Lakha

January 28, 2026

A representational image showing a groom holding bride's hand. — Unsplash/file

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a groom in Punjab’s Haveli Lakha for playing loud music, holding a dance gathering, and violating sound system laws during a wedding ceremony in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the FIR registered in Okara district, the incident occurred at around 1:30am on January 27, in Mohalla Mandar, Haveli Lakha, where Muhammad Qasim Rehmani, the groom, son of Ijaz Ahmed Rehmani, arranged a wedding function involving obscene songs played at high volume, dancing, and revelry.

The FIR states that the event violated the Punjab Marriage Functions Act 2016, as well as the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015. It further alleges that weapons were also brandished during the gathering, attracting provisions of the Punjab Arms (Amendment) Ordinance 2015 and Section 294 PPC.

The case was registered on the written complaint of Chaudhry Saad-ul-Zaman Dogar, Price Control Magistrate, Municipal Committee Haveli Lakha, and formally recorded at the police station.

The FIR was lodged by ASI Ghulam Mohiuddin, who confirmed that the written application was entered verbatim and copies were forwarded for investigation to Ali Raza, in-charge of investigation.

Police said further legal action would be taken in accordance with the law.

