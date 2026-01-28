 
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for CM Afridi in cybercrime case

Senior civil judge orders law enforcement authorities to ensure KP chief minister production before court

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

January 28, 2026

This undated photo shows PTI MPA Sohail Afridi. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi
ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Sohail Afridi over his repeated failure to appear in a case involving alleged misleading statements against state institutions.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah issued the warrant after Afridi did not attend the hearing despite being summoned by the court. Taking notice of his continuous non-appearance, the court ordered his arrest and production before the court.

The court adjourned further proceedings in the case until February 10.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered a case against the KP chief minister under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), accusing him of making statements that allegedly harmed the reputation of state institutions.

This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly.

