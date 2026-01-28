BRT corridor on Karachi's University Road to open for public by March: minister

Development work of Red Line is underway on University Road in Karachi. — APP/File

Sindh minister blames inflation for prolonged project delays.

Says citizens’ hardships will end once all projects completed.

Memon calls Shahrah-e-Bhutto Karachi’s “best project”.



Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Wednesday that the much-delayed main corridor of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Karachi’s University Road would open to the public by March.

During his interaction with generalists near Nipa Chowrangi, Memon said: “University Road and Safoora Road will be completed by March.”

Referring to severe criticism over the prolonged delay, the Sindh minister said inflation caused delays to the BRT project.

“The government is not at fault for the delay in the projects; the delays were caused by inflation,” he added.

The Sindh government had announced in 2017 the construction of the Red Line BRT project from Malir Halt to Numaish via University Road. As per media reports, the initial cost of the project had been estimated at Rs79 billion, however, due to persistent delays and mismanagement, the estimated cost had escalated to Rs103 billion.

After the commencement of work in early 2022, the project was initially scheduled for completion by 2023, which was later pushed to 2024, and has subsequently been extended to March 2026.

Speaking to journalists, Memon urged the media to show the public “how fast work on the BRT is progressing.” He said construction on Jinnah Avenue was underway, adding that all the projects were aimed at Karachi’s development.

To another question about the cost of the projects, the minister said that they bargained as much as they could with the contractors, adding that the provincial cabinet approved their legitimate demands.

Memon apologised for the inconvenience caused to citizens by the ongoing projects and said, “Once all the projects are completed, your suffering will be over.”

"People will have to bear temporary hardships, but these are only short-term," he added.

The minister termed Shahrah-e-Bhutto the “best project” in Karachi, saying that it is a “gateway” for the port city.

He said the Taj Hyder Bridge has been opened, while the Malir Bridge is under construction to facilitate the people of Korangi.

“Karachi is developing,” he added.

Moving on to Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s (MQM-P) demands, the Sindh minister said that their demands “make no difference”.

“If you do work, some people will have problems,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh minister slammed the MQM-P leadership and said that people will decide about their performance.

He further said that those who talk about handing over Karachi to the federation should resign from the federal ministry. The minister further said that they introduced state-of-the-art projects for the citizens of Karachi.

“Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan; that is why it is targeted,” he added.

A day earlier, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar, while stressing the need for accountability, urged PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to sack Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Senior Minister Memon over the Gul Plaza tragedy that claimed at least 79 lives.

Slamming the Sindh government over the tragedy, the MQM-P leader said that Karachi should be handed over to the Centre if the provincial government is unable to fulfil its responsibilities.

To another question, the minister said that a five-member committee headed by the Sindh CM has been established over the tragedy.

Hitting back at the MQM-P, the minister said: “These are the people who have always indulged in the politics of pressure and blackmail.”