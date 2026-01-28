PTI chief sounds alarm over Imran Khan's reported hospital visit

An image released by PTI shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance via video-link before the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. — PTI

Barrister Gohar seeks meeting tomorrow, if not today.

PTI chief says not informed about nature of Khan's illness.

Report caused worry for PTI and Khan's family: PTI chief.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Barrister Gohar Khan on Wednesday voiced "grave concern" following reports that party founder Imran Khan was taken to a hospital in Islamabad recently.

"A report has emerged that the PTI founder was brought to the hospital and then returned to jail. This news has caused severe worry for both the party and the family," he said while addressing a press conference alongside PTI leaders in Islamabad.

The PTI chief said that the party and family members have not been informed about the nature of Khan's illness, demanding a meeting with the founder be arranged immediately.

"If not today, then at least tomorrow, a meeting should be allowed," he added.

Earlier today, local media reported that Khan was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday under tight security for a medical procedure.

Citing a hospital doctor, the report stated the former prime minister underwent a procedure for an eye ailment, and was returned to Adiala jail the next day.

The PTI on Tuesday had cited "credible media reports" that Khan had been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, resulting in a blockage in the retinal vein.

"According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight," read a post on the party's official X account.

However, Khan's sister, Noreen Khan, rejected reports regarding the PTI founder's health, stating that he had no eye-related issue and was in good condition.

She alleged that false information was being deliberately spread to create confusion.

The former premier, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar lamented the lack of a meeting with Khan, saying their last meeting with the PTI founder was on December 20 last year.

"Until today, we have not been called to meet him. We even filed a petition requesting the visit, but permission was not granted," he added.