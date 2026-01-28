 
Geo News

ICE protest strike goes national, with CT on board

CT braces for Friday protest as national strike movement gains steam

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

ICE protest strike goes national, with CT on board
ICE protest strike goes national, with CT on board

A coalition of activist groups has called for a nationwide “National Shutdown” this Friday, February 2, 2026.

Connecticut residents are also planning local actions as part of a work, school, and shopping boycott to protest recent killings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The protest is backed by organisations like National Shutdown and General Strike U.S., which demand justice for Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis last Saturday, January 24.

Another incident that fuelled the protest was the killing of Renee Good, a U.S. citizen killed by an ICE officer in Minnesota earlier this month.

Protestors frame the strike as a mass mobilisation for systemic change. In Connecticut, the rallying cry has mobilized community and religious organizations. 

Activities get underway this week with vigils in Avon on Wednesday and Bloomfield on Thursday, where citizens will honour the victims and “name what is wrong.”

On Friday, major protests will be organised in New Haven and New London in solidarity with the victims.

The movement has also received publicity through support from celebrities. 

Actors such as Pedro Pascal, Hannah Einbinder, and Jamie Lee Curtis have used social media platforms to call for public involvement in the movement.

State and local law enforcement are monitoring plans, though organisers stress the vigils are spaces for “grief, truth-telling, and quiet resolve.”

Risky attempt videos surface online after Alex Honnold's rope free Taipei 101 climb video
Risky attempt videos surface online after Alex Honnold's rope free Taipei 101 climb
What's next for Carol Kirkwood? Her first move after quarter-century BBC goodbye revealed video
What's next for Carol Kirkwood? Her first move after quarter-century BBC goodbye revealed
UPS retires entire MD-11 fleet months after fatal crash
UPS retires entire MD-11 fleet months after fatal crash
How did 'crying horse' toy turn into China's bizarre viral saga? Know every detail here video
How did 'crying horse' toy turn into China's bizarre viral saga? Know every detail here
Galaxy Z TriFold coming to US, but at price tag of around $3,000: Find more here
Galaxy Z TriFold coming to US, but at price tag of around $3,000: Find more here
Could GTA 6 skip physical copies to avoid spoilers? Here's what you should know video
Could GTA 6 skip physical copies to avoid spoilers? Here's what you should know
THIS new WhatsApp feature can protect users from high-security threats: Read more
THIS new WhatsApp feature can protect users from high-security threats: Read more
Update iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 now, or iMessage and FaceTime will stop working: Here's why
Update iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 now, or iMessage and FaceTime will stop working: Here's why