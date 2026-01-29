Lahore manhole tragedy: Woman body found, search for child continues

The image shows ladder set in a gutter where a woman, along with her daughter, allegedly fell in Lahore on January 28, 2026. — Geo News/Screengrab

Body of the woman, who along with her daughter fell into a manhole near Bhati Gate in Lahore, has been found while the search operation is underway for the girl, a senior police official said Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran, talking to the media in Thursday's wee hours, said the body was found from Outfall Road, three kilometres from the said manhole, adding the flow of sewage was so intense that it took the body away.

The DIG said that a high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident, adding that the probing body will soon submit its finding. He further said that heads of all concerned authorities are currently on the ground inspecting the process, on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Meantime, all three people, including the woman's husband, have been released.

According to a notification issued Thursday, the Additional Chief Secretary will be the committee's convener with Addititional Secretary Services & General Administration, Secretary Communication & Works and Additional IG to be the members of the probing body.

The committee will expedite its work and submit its report within 24 hours, said the notification.

Meantime, DG Lahore Development Authority said Project Director Zahid Abbas and Deputy Director Shabbir Ahmad have been suspended over dereliction of their duties.

Superintendent Police City Bilal Ahmed said that they were investigating the incident in all aspects, adding that the woman's husband was questioned. However, police could not find satisfactory answers from him, according to the police.

Police said the information about the woman and child falling into the sewerage line was initially provided by the husband. Statements of the husband and other close relatives are being recorded, while CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are also being examined, they added.

Rescue 1122 officials said they received a call at the rescue control room at 7:32am and that teams reached the location within four minutes.

"There is around one and a half feet of water at the reported spot, with a depth of over 10 feet and a width of about three feet," said Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Rescue Shahid Waheed.

Waheed said rescue personnel conducted searches using tyres and manual probing techniques, and that the operation will continue until the family is satisfied.

Rescue teams remain engaged at four different points along the sewerage line, but no trace has been found so far.

Meanwhile, the woman's father approached police and alleged that his daughter was murdered, demanding action against her in-laws.

Police said three individuals, including the husband, have been taken into custody on suspicion as part of the investigation.

Separately, Rescue 1122 officials said a search operation is also underway near the Data Darbar area, while Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) officials have been directed to accelerate relief efforts further.

On the chief minister's instructions, Punjab's Traffic Engineering & Planning Agency (Tepa) Director Bashir Hussain has been suspended over the incident, while officials said action would also be taken against contractors found negligent in implementing required safety precautions.